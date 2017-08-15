Styrenic Sheet Composite Material Delivers on Structural and Aesthetic Demands With a Single Material

Ineos Styrolution is showcasing StyLight, a new generation of thermoplastic composite sheets based on a modified styrene-acrylonitrile (SAN) matrix and woven glass reinforcement, at the 23rd China International Composites Industrial Technical Expo in Shanghai, China (September 6-8, 2017) and at the 12th Composites Europe Trade Fair and Forum for Composites, Technology and Applications in Stuttgart, Germany (September 19-21, 2017).

The new composite reportedly combines structural stiffness with surface aesthetics, opening up opportunities in the automotive industry to address both structural and aesthetic demands with a single material. The thermoplastic composite sheets can then be thermoformed, back-injection-molded and decorated in just one processing step. At the same time, the lower shrinkage during the solidification phase of the styrenic copolymer matrix reduces the surface roughness or “waviness” significantly, resulting in a superior surface quality.

Further, the new material offers a thickness reduction potential of 50 to 70% compared to injection-molded parts resulting in a weight reduction of 40 to 50% by square meter. Because of its characteristics, StyLight is specifically targeting semi-structural applications in automotive interior including seating modules, lower consoles, instrument clusters and tailgate modules.