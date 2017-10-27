T-HOT: an Innovative Material for Harsh Environments in Engine Areas

Technoplast Industries has developed a wide range of high quality polymer materials and complexes.

The T-HOT® of Technoplast Industries is an innovative composite solution specially developed for harsh environments in engine areas. T-HOT® is a modified polyamide 6, filled with 15% fiberglass. It combines the robustness of ABS, the good cold-shock behavior of polyolefins (-20 °C) and excellent resistance to high temperatures (+150 °C, +170 °C peak).