T-HOT: an Innovative Material for Harsh Environments in Engine Areas

by | Oct 27, 2017 | Automotive, Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials

plastic news Technoplast T-HOTTechnoplast Industries has developed a wide range of high quality polymer materials and complexes.

The T-HOT® of Technoplast Industries is an innovative composite solution specially developed for harsh environments in engine areas. T-HOT® is a modified polyamide 6, filled with 15% fiberglass. It combines the robustness of ABS, the good cold-shock behavior of polyolefins (-20 °C) and excellent resistance to high temperatures (+150 °C, +170 °C peak).

