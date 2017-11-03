Toho Tenax’s Multi-Material Roof Cover for use in Toyota’s Mass-Production Fuel-Cell Bus

Toho Tenax Co., Ltd., the core company of the Teijin Group’s carbon fibers and composites business, announced that it has developed a lightweight multi-material roof cover for a fuel-cell bus made of carbon-fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP), aluminum and other lightweight engineering plastics.

The roof cover, which boasts a visually appealing surface, can be manufactured in one large piece with complex shapes and is suitable for mass production.