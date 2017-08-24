Top Column Module From Valeo Made From BASF’s Engineering Plastics

Safety, driving pleasure, esthetics – when you drive a car, it is not just the steering wheel that has a major influence on the driving experience, but also the top column module that connects the steering wheel with the control unit.

The French automotive supplier Valeo has now developed a top column module whose housing and levers are made of BASF’s engineering plastics Ultramid® (PA: polyamide) and Ultradur® (PBT: polybutylene terephthalate). It is around 20 percent lighter than the previous model and benefits from the outstanding surface finish, the good UV resistance and the excellent mechanics of the BASF materials. The top column module is used by the BMW Group in its vehicles with rear-wheel drive for the BMW 3 to 7 series.