The Trunk Cover of Hybrid Toyota Prius PHV is Made With Lightweight Honeycomb Solution

Toyota adopts lightweight honeycomb solution based on EconCore’s ThermHex technology for hybrid model Prius PHV.

Japanese automotive OEM Toyota has adopted an interior part using unique honeycomb material solution for its new hybrid model Prius PHV launched earlier this year. The solution, based on ThermHex thermoplastic honeycomb core technology developed by EconCore, is implemented in the trunk cover of the car. This was achieved thanks to developments of Gifu Plastic Industry from Japan using technology licensed from EconCore. Due to its combination of strength and rigidity and optimized material performance, the ultra-low weight honeycomb delivers weight savings of 50 % as a core part inside the trunk cover compared to previous conventional material set-ups based on cardboard and metal.