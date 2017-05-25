Large-Scale Carbon-Fiber Adoption in Automotive Unlikely Before 2025

According to an editorial in the May 22 issue of IHS Automotive SupplierInsight , the future of the carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) market looks promising, with opportunities in diverse applications such as body in white (BIW) chassis systems, powertrain systems, exteriors and interiors. Carbon fibers are organic materials that have been heat-treated at temperatures of 1,000° to 3,000° C and generally contain 92 to 99.9% carbon. Due to their strength and stiffness, light weight, strength-to-weight ratios, corrosion resistance, workability and other favorable properties, they are mainly used as reinforcing agents in high-performance composites.

A major growth driver for this market in the long run will be increasing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry driven by stringent government regulations on greenhouse gas emissions and fuel efficiency. Saving even a few pounds of a vehicle’s weight improves performance and fuel consumption. Considering its potential in the automotive industry, suppliers and automakers are already making significant investments in order to develop a robust supply chain for the lightweight material, said SupplierInsight.

