Solvay Performance Polyamides Launches Technyl® Red S to Raise Performance of Turbocharger Systems

Lyon, France, Oct. 17, 2017– Solvay Performance Polyamides has launched Technyl® Red S, a highly heat stabilized polyamide designed especially for automotive applications operating at a continuous temperature of 200°C. It is an ideal solution for turbo engine air ducts and coolers as well as cylinder head covers.

“This brand new ‘S’ material further strengthens the proven technology developed for Technyl® HP which has equipped over 40 million vehicles made during the last seven years,” says Didier Chomier, Automotive Global Marketing Manager for Solvay’s Performance Polyamides Global Business Unit. “Technyl® Red S provides automotive industry applications with enhanced thermal ageing stability without compromising performance or competitiveness.”