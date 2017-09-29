PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Which 3D Printing Technique is Right for You?

by | Sep 29, 2017 | Automotive, Daily News, Injection Molding, Medical, Plastics Materials

plastic news Proto Labs3D printing may only account for a tiny fraction of finished goods— 0.01 percent to be precise—but its impact is proving to be anything but small.

3D printing is allowing automakers to design new and lighter parts, faster than ever. It’s allowing aviation companies to reduce aircraft engines from several hundreds of separate parts to a dozen parts. And it’s allowing medical and healthcare companies to customize everything from prosthetics and spinal implants to hearing aids.

But determining how and when to use 3D printing is no simple task. You need to establish if 3D printing is a good fit for your application as well as identify which 3D printing process and material best meet your specific needs.

