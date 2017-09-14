Low VOC Elastomers for Auto Interiors, Solvent Bonding Grades for Medical Applications to Feature at Fakuma

Among the technologies to be presented by Hexpol TPE at the upcoming Fakuma show in Germany will be Dryflex Thermoplastic Elastomers for automotive interior applications such as floor mats, cup holder liners, fascia mats and HVAC components. These compounds are designed to minimise emissions from volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and help manufacturers and OEMs address demands for vehicle interior air quality (VIAQ) issues. The Dryflex TPEs display low fogging and low odour performance, including grades with results ≤ 3 in odour standards such as VDA 270. According to gravimetric fogging standard DIN 75201 they have condensate < 2 mg and in thermal desorption analysis VDA 278 they achieve VOC results < 500 µg/g and Fog < 1500 µg/g.