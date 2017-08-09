Proto Labs Adds HP’s Multi Jet Fusion Technology to Portfolio of 3D Printing Services

Rapid manufacturing company Proto Labs (Maple Plain, MN) has announced the addition of HP’s Multi Jet Fusion to its suite of 3D printing technologies. The production-grade technology builds fully functional plastic prototypes and production parts faster and cheaper than current 3D printing techniques, according to HP.

HP selected Proto Labs as a foundational partner for its launch of Multi Jet Fusion technology because of its industrial 3D printing expertise, said Proto Labs in making the announcement. The collaboration is part of HP’s efforts to establish a global network of 3D printing service providers.