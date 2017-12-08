Switzerland-based conference organizer ICM AG has announced the three keynote speakers and session topics for the 18th International Automobile Recycling Congress (IARC 2018), which will be held in Vienna, March 14-16, 2018, at the Vienna Marriott Hotel.
DI Christian Holzer, head of the Austrian Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Environment and Water Management, will focus his speech on “How Austria Enforces its Regulations Regarding Car Recycling.”
Joseph M. Holsten, chairman of the board for Chicago-based LKQ Corp., will discuss “The World of Dismantling—Bigger Than You Think.”
Christophe Pillot, director of Paris-based Avicenne Energy, will present on “The E-Mobility Market: A Challenging Future for Batteries.”
Related Posts
Deere & Company Completes Wirtgen Acquisition
Alloy specialist Deere & Company has completed its acquisition of the Wirtgen Group, a manufacturer of road construction equipment.
Handal Resources Berhad and Harbin Jingwei Advanced Composite Material Have Signed a Collaboration Agreement
Recently, Malaysia’s Handal Resources Berhad (HRB) has entered into a Collaboration Agreement with Harbin Jingwei Advanced Composite
New Wabash Manager
Composites molding company Wabash MPI has appointed Reed Christiansen as product and marketing development manager. In his
3D Printing: Continued Growth and Expanded Applications on the Horizon
Ever since the idea of “printing” parts with polymer powders containing a binder came onto the scene, it’s been a roller-coaster ride.
Spintronics Breakthrough Could Lead to Low-Energy Electronics
Two-dimensional materials could bring about the next generation of ultra-low-power transistors, according to a new study that uses composite
International Automobile Recycling Congress Organizer Announces Keynote Speakers, Program
Switzerland-based conference organizer ICM AG has announced the three keynote speakers and session topics for the 18th International
New Adsorbent Material Could Slash Energy Usage and Carbon Footprint Associated With Ethylene Production
A silica zeolite adsorbent discovered by scientists from Spain’s Instituto de Tecnologia Quimica (ITQ; Valencia) and ExxonMobil (Irving, TX)
NanoXplore Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of CEBO Injections SA
NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore”) (TSX VENTURE:GRA), a world leading graphene company, announced today that it has finalized the acquisition
Phillips-Medisize Creates a Manufacturing Center of Excellence for Connected Health and Drug Delivery Devices
Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, announces its initial investment to expand the capabilities of the 380,000 square foot Molex Little
More Than 200 Nations Promise to Stop Ocean Plastic Waste
More than 200 countries signed a U.N. resolution in Nairobi on Wednesday to eliminate plastic pollution in the sea, a move some delegates