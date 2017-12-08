International Automobile Recycling Congress Organizer Announces Keynote Speakers, Program

Switzerland-based conference organizer ICM AG has announced the three keynote speakers and session topics for the 18th International Automobile Recycling Congress (IARC 2018), which will be held in Vienna, March 14-16, 2018, at the Vienna Marriott Hotel.

DI Christian Holzer, head of the Austrian Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Environment and Water Management, will focus his speech on “How Austria Enforces its Regulations Regarding Car Recycling.”

Joseph M. Holsten, chairman of the board for Chicago-based LKQ Corp., will discuss “The World of Dismantling—Bigger Than You Think.”

Christophe Pillot, director of Paris-based Avicenne Energy, will present on “The E-Mobility Market: A Challenging Future for Batteries.”