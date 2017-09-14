PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

An Automotive Seat Back Using Recycled Carbon Fiber

by | Sep 14, 2017 | Automotive, Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials, Process Recycling

plastic news recycling carbon fiber composite back seatThe Composite Recycling Technology Center and ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd of the UK jointly demonstrated the manufacture of an automotive seatback made from recycled carbon fiber composite.

The tooling was supplied in partnership with the Institute for Advanced Composite Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI) of Knoxville, Tennessee.

The goal of the project was to demonstrate manufacturability of the materials, to test flow and compaction into the various features, and to provide samples for non-destructive and destructive testing. The project addressed all issues to develop final prototypes. It will lead the way forward to entering production in automotive interiors with fast-cycle molding of recycled carbon fiber/thermoplastic materials at highly competitive costing. ELG, CRTC, and IACMI look forward to the next steps in the development efforts and pursuing production opportunities in high-volume applications.

Source Link

Related Posts

SABIC Opens new Polypropylene Plant in Holland

by | September 14, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

SABIC says it is continuing its global expansion with the inauguration of a new polypropylene (PP) pilot plant in Geleen, the Netherlands.

Read More

GreenMantra™ Technologies and Sun Chemical Partner to Develop New Polymers From Polystyrene Waste for Ink Formulations

by | September 14, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

GreenMantra Technologies, a rapidly growing clean technology company that produces high-value polymer products from waste plastics, and

Read More

Safety Sack Pouches Boast Child-Resistant Zipper Technology

by | September 14, 2017 | Daily News, Medical, Packaging, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Growth in flexible packaging continues, with one of the more intriguing subsegments the development of a type of packaging that a few years

Read More

An Automotive Seat Back Using Recycled Carbon Fiber

by | September 14, 2017 | Automotive, Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

The Composite Recycling Technology Center and ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd of the UK jointly demonstrated the manufacture of an automotive seatback

Read More

DowDuPont to Bolster Delaware Spinoff With new Product Lines

by | September 14, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

DowDuPont will bolster its planned Delaware-based Specialty Products spinoff with the addition of more than seven business lines totaling more

Read More

Solvay to Launch PEKK Resin Production to Support the Aerospace Market With Thermoplastic Composite Materials

by | September 14, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Solvay will begin producing high-performance polyetherketoneketone (PEKK) polymers in the United States early next year, to support

Read More

Ricoh Modernizes Manufacturing Facility and Boosts Productivity by Replacing Metal Tools With Stratasys 3D Printed Customized, Lightweight Tools

by | September 14, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Stratasys today announced that Ricoh Japan is replacing traditional metal tooling with customized, lightweight 3D printed jigs and fixtures for

Read More

Claranor Launches Chemical-Free Sterilization Process for HDPE Bottles

by | September 14, 2017 | Daily News, Packaging, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Claranor has launched a chemical-free sterilization process for HDPE bottles and caps for beverage and dairy and will debut the technology at

Read More

China’s Plastic Demand to Rise as Foreign Garbage Ban to Curb Recycled Supply

by | September 14, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Packaging, Plastics Materials, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

China’s already soaring plastic demand may rise even further as the government plans to ban waste-plastic imports by the end of this year, which

Read More

Low VOC Elastomers for Auto Interiors, Solvent Bonding Grades for Medical Applications to Feature at Fakuma

by | September 14, 2017 | Automotive, Daily News, Medical, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Among the technologies to be presented by Hexpol TPE at the upcoming Fakuma show in Germany will be Dryflex Thermoplastic Elastomers for

Read More

Submit a Comment