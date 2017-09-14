An Automotive Seat Back Using Recycled Carbon Fiber

The Composite Recycling Technology Center and ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd of the UK jointly demonstrated the manufacture of an automotive seatback made from recycled carbon fiber composite.

The tooling was supplied in partnership with the Institute for Advanced Composite Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI) of Knoxville, Tennessee.

The goal of the project was to demonstrate manufacturability of the materials, to test flow and compaction into the various features, and to provide samples for non-destructive and destructive testing. The project addressed all issues to develop final prototypes. It will lead the way forward to entering production in automotive interiors with fast-cycle molding of recycled carbon fiber/thermoplastic materials at highly competitive costing. ELG, CRTC, and IACMI look forward to the next steps in the development efforts and pursuing production opportunities in high-volume applications.