Sipa Debuts XTRA Stretch-Blow System for PET Bottles

A revolutionary stretch-blow molding (SBM) system for production of PET bottles was unveiled last month at Drinktec by PET processing technology specialist Sipa (Vittorio Veneto, Italy). The XTRA combines features that maximize performance and cut total cost of ownership (TCO) by one-fourth. It offers the highest unit output (BHC) in the sector, an extra-wide processing angle, reduced energy consumption, high flexibility and ease of use, as well as compatibility with other machines upstream and downstream.

“With over 30 years of experience, Sipa is the benchmark in technologies for the production, filling and packaging of PET containers,” said Paolo De Nardi, SBM product manager at Sipa. “XTRA is the result of our unmatched expertise, constant research, and concentration on process innovation.”