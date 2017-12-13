Conference Unveils new Plastics Technologies and Applications for PET, rPET, PEF and More

Packaging innovation, differentiation and sustainability are the driving forces behind today’s new product introductions. Those topics, as well as emerging equipment technologies and ecommerce, will be the focal points of The Packaging Conference 2018, February 5-7, Wyndham Grand Orlando – Bonnet Creek, Orlando, FL.

While the conference offers a range of technologies and markets of interest across the broad spectrum of packaging—among others, Campbell Soup (Camden, NJ) will discuss how packaging is used to address evolving grocery requirement to exceed the consumer’s product experience expectations and PepsiCo (White Plains, NY) will be discussing Snack Packaging Sustainability Imperatives in an Era of Advancing E-Commerce—PlasticsToday presents highlights for the plastics community:

Pretium Packaging (Chesterfield, MO) is presenting an innovative PET container that features the first integrated handle, shown above. The company’s SureHandle 64-ounce container offers food/beverage and household/industrial brand owners significant shelf differentiation, handling convenience and aesthetics that were not previously possible.