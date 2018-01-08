10 new Members of the Plastics Hall of Fame Named

The Plastics Academy has named 10 plastics industry veterans to the Plastics Hall of Fame.

“These new inductees proudly represent the length and breadth of our great industry with a wealth of accomplishments in polymer science, engineering, manufacturing, equipment design and business management,” said Plastics Academy president Jay Gardiner. “Each individual has been elected by the living members after a lengthy screening process, which this year began with a record number of nominations.”

New members of the Plastics Hall of Fame are:

Robert Ackley