Adhesive Materials Manufacturer Ritrama Expands Moore, South Carolina, Plant

by | Aug 1, 2017 | Business, Daily News

Ritrama, an adhesive materials manufacturer, will invest $15 million to expand its existing manufacturing facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.

The company’s latest investment at the facility, which is located near the intersection of Interstate 26 and Highway 221 in Moore, South Carolina, will allow the company to add additional equipment.

