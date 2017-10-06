Albis Buys WIPAG for Carbon Fibre Recycling in Lightweight Construction

Albis Plastic will acquire WIPAG Group, specialists in processing and production of carbon fiber compounds for injection-moulding, with sites in Neuburg Donau and Gardelegen, in Germany.

Peter Wiedemann, founder and CEO of WIPAG Group: “In Albis Plastic, we have found a partner for whom innovation and sustainability are equally as important as they are to us. This move will ensure the further development of our eco-friendly technologies and our company.”

With this acquisition Albis, the Hamburg distributor and compounder of technical thermoplastics, invested further into its recycling activities. WIPAG’s innovative recycling technology takes waste carbon fibre, which comes mostly from the automotive industry, and processes it into reinforced carbon fibre compounds.