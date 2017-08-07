Ampacet Opens Masterbatch Facility in Australia

In a move that will further increase its presence in Australia, U.S.-based masterbatch supplier Ampacet Corporation has opened a new masterbatch production facility in Dandenong, Australia – near Victoria – that will manufacture custom colours and additives.

In a statement, Tarrytown, N.Y.-based Ampacet said the “state-of-the-art facility will produce custom color masterbatches and houses a new laboratory for product development and quality assurance.”