Automotive Accessories Maker Wins Patent and Trademark Infringement Suit Against Chinese Companies

On Nov. 7, 2016, I wrote an article about how trade shows are excellent places to find your knocked-off products. The company I wrote about had called in the Feds at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas when it spotted a vendor selling counterfeit products belonging to Omix-ADA, a Suwanee, GA–based manufacturer of high-quality Jeep, truck and off-road accessories. Based on the merits of the claim, U.S. Marshalls executed search and seizure operations at the SEMA venue, as well as the concurrent AAPEX show happening nearby, and placed a temporary halt to the alleged illegal activity.

Today, in a release from the company, Omix-ADA announced that a decision has been handed down in the case of several off-shore companies accused of patent and trademark infringement, as well as participating in the manufacture of counterfeit products.