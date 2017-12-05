Canada’s Record-Setting Vehicle Sales Pace “Likely Ended” in November: Scotiabank

Canada’s record-setting vehicle sales pace of recent months likely ended in November 2017, a new report from Scotiabank said, but confirmation will only be available next week, as one automaker has delayed reporting its Canadian and U.S. results due to systems outages.

Based on available data, Scotiabank’s latest Auto News flash says that Canadian sales declined two per cent year-over-year (y/y) in November, ending the six-month streak of monthly records. “However, despite the year-year-over decline, we estimate that the annualized sales pace remained above 2 million units for the ninth consecutive month,” the report said.