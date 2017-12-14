China’s BYD and Morocco Announce EV Plant Near Tangier

BYD, a leader in electric vehicles (EV) in China, has signed an agreement to open a factory near the Moroccan city of Tangier to build battery-powered passenger cars, buses and trucks.

The memorandum of understanding was signed at the royal palace in the coastal city of Casablanca in the presence of King Mohammed VI and BYD’s chairman, Wang Chuanfu, whose company is backed by US investor Warren Buffett, AFP news agency reports.

The factory in the new Mohammed VI Tangier Tech City, which is part of a project between China and Morocco, is to produce electric cars, buses and trucks at a 50-hectare site employing 2,500 people, according to the project directors.

A plant for the assembly of electric trains is also planned, but the amount of investment and timeframe of the overall project were not announced.