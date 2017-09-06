Albis Plastics Inaugurates Compounding Plant in Duncan, South Carolina

Albis Plastics Corporation officially inaugurated its new production facility on August 31st, 2017 following an earlier start of production in July 2017. The plant possesses a nameplate capacity of approximately 30 million lbs. per year. The portfolio comprises: polyamide (PA), polypropylene (PP), polycarbonate (PC), acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS), and PC/ABS compounds.

“With this new manufacturing plant we are delivering on our promise to support our customers and business partners on a global basis, while supplying them with products out of local production“, says Stefan Fuhlendorf, Regional Sales Director Americas for Albis Plastics. So far Albis had products for the North American market produced by a local tolling partner or imported from Europe. The new plant will give the company an even higher degree of flexibility with regards to product availability and lead times.