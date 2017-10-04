Chinese Compounder Emerges as a Leading Auto-Grade PP Materials Player

Shanghai PRET Composites has emerged as one of the world’s leading suppliers of automotive grade PP compounds. Over the course of 12 years, the company has increased revenue from $20 million in 2003 to $700 million in 2015, in the process boosting global compounding capacity for PP and other resins to 500,000 tonnes/yr.

In 2015, Shanghai PRET acquired Wellman Plastics Recycling (Johnsonville, SC) and in doing so gained a foothold in North America. Wellman processes 50,000 tonnes/yr of recycled carpet fiber and converts it into polyamide (PA) injection molding grades for automotive applications.