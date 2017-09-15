Freight Demand Returns to Houston, Further Increasing Truck Rates

IHS Markit’s Houston office has been releasing periodic updates on the impact of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Harvey on the crude oil, refining and chemical sectors in the Gulf Coast area. The company also has been looking at logistics issues that have resulted from the storm.

According to the company’s summary dated Sept. 13, 2017, major Gulf coast ports have all reopened, though, on an individual basis, Coast Guard mandated restrictions may still be enforced.

IHS Markit reports that the three major Class I railroads in the area—Union Pacific Railroad, BNSF Railway and Kansas City Southern Railway—effectively have restored service on their networks, but delays remain. By Sept. 9, Union Pacific Railroad had reduced the number of miles out of service from 1,750 at the peak of disruption to 50 miles. KCS and BNSF said their Houston area subdivisions were all operational. However, service delays are expected in light of a backlog of freight and reduced train speed limits because of repair work.