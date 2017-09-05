Global Auto Sales Accelerate to Set Eighth Consecutive Annual Record in 2017: Scotiabank Economics

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2017 /CNW/ – Global car sales are on target to set an eighth consecutive annual record. This represents the longest auto industry up-cycle of recent decades and reflects a broad-based strengthening in economic activity across all regions over the past year. In fact, the global economy is currently expanding at the fastest pace in more than two years, and this is leading to a re-acceleration in global sales from the moderating trend that had been in place since the partial phase-out of a sales tax incentive in China late last year.

“Record global sales stand in sharp contrast to ‘peak auto’ fears that have become popular with pessimists and appear regularly in media headlines,” said Carlos Gomes, Senior Economist and Auto Industry Specialist, Scotiabank. “While the auto industry is cyclical, declines in global car sales have historically only occurred during economic downturns, such as in 2001, and 2008/09. Outside of those years, global auto sales have consistently moved higher.”