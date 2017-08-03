GM Jumps to Third Place, Nissan Plummets in Annual OEM-Supplier Relations Study

Results of the 17th annual North American Automotive OEM-Supplier Working Relations Index study revealed that General Motors has jumped to third place—its highest level ever in the history of the study—ahead of Fiat-Chrysler US, Ford and Nissan, which is now in last place. Nissan’s supplier relations have dropped for the third straight year since 2014, when it was in third place. Toyota and Honda remain first and second, respectively.
The study is conducted each year by Planning Perspectives Inc. (Birmingham, MI), which scores six automakers’ relations on 16 variables across five broad areas: OEM supplier relationship, OEM communication, OEM help, OEM hindrance (inverse measure) and supplier profit opportunity.
Ford, in spite of a slight improvement this year, is now ranked fourth. Fiat-Chrysler (FCA) continues its downward slide, but is in fifth place because of Nissan’s poor performance. While Toyota and Honda remain in first and second place, respectively, they continue their “slow downward slide in the annual rankings,” said the study’s summary.
“GM’s turnaround in supplier relations is remarkable,” said John W. Henke, President of Planning Perspectives Inc. “The reason for its dramatic improvement—and Nissan’s fall—is easy to understand.
