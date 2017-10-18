Magna to Build New Paint Line in Slovenia to Support Graz Vehicle Production

SAILAUF, Germany, Oct. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ – Due to a full book of business at its contract manufacturing facility in Graz, Austria, Magna will build a second paint shop 75 kilometers away in Maribor/Hoče, Slovenia.

High demand for engineering and contract manufacturing by automakers such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar Land Rover has resulted in the Graz facility running at high capacity utilization. Magna Steyr currently manufactures the BMW 5 Series and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, with the Jaguar E-PACE beginning to launch now and Jaguar I-PACE expected to launch early in 2018. Taking into account these and other upcoming programs, Magna Steyr is expected to contract manufacture approximately 200,000 vehicles per year by 2018.