Magna Joins BMW, Intel in Self-Driving Vehicle Development

Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc. is partnering with BMW, Intel Corp. and Mobileye, an Intel company, to develop a self-driving system for the global vehicle marketplace by 2021.

In a statement, Aurora, Ont.-based Magna said that autonomous driving technology will be flexible and adoptable for integration by multiple automakers.

