Magna Posts All-Time Quarter Record Sales in Q2 2017

Automotive parts supplier Magna International Inc. posted all-time quarter record sales of $9.68 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017, an increase of 3% over the second quarter of 2016.
“The year over year growth was achieved despite North American and European light vehicle production declining by 3% and 1%, respectively, both compared to the second quarter of 2016,” Aurora, Ont.-based Magna said in an Aug. 11 statement. “Our complete vehicle assembly sales increased 14% in the second quarter of 2017 largely reflecting the start of production of the BMW 5-Series at our assembly facility in Graz, Austria, partially offset by the end of production of the MINI Countryman and Paceman in 2016.”
