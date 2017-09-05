INEOS Styrolution Selected by Goldsun to Create High Impact ABS Bumper Guards for Cars in India

INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, has been selected by Goldsun Auto Pvt. Ltd. as a thermoplastics supplier for its range of automotive components such as spoilers, luggage carriers and footsteps for four-wheelers in India. The Coimbatore, India, based company lives up to a strong commitment to quality, right from sourcing raw materials all the way to final fitting. For a wide range of applications, they turn to INEOS Styrolution to provide the best ABS solution per respective application.

Goldsun employs innovative methods such as special blow molding, plasma cutting (cutting electrically conductive materials by means of an accelerated jet of hot plasma), cold anodizing (electrolytic passivation process increasing the thickness of the natural oxide layer on the surface of metal parts) and powder coating to create high quality and visually appealing components. They are one of the first companies to start a dedicated ABS bumper guard production unit in India. The blow molding technology ensures dimensional accuracy, high volume production, high surface finish and repeatability factors.