Magna Collaborates With new Chinese Automaker NIO on Vehicle Launch

As China’s environmental plan takes shape and start-up companies develop and launch their new-energy vehicles, Ontario-based automotive parts supplier Magna International Inc. has supplied key systems for new Chinese startup automaker NIO.

NIO’s new ES8 electric SUV seats seven occupants, and features a lightweight all-aluminum body and chassis, and comes standard with electric-drive (e-drive) systems in the front and rear of the vehicle. Magna’s content includes the aluminum front sub-frame and rear cradle, the gearboxes for both e-drive systems, and the latching system for the side doors and hood.