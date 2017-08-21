Plastivaloire Innovates With Roctool

Plastivaloire and Roctool are actively collaborating in the manufacturing of thermoplastic composite parts for automotive and aeronautical markets.

“Our aim is to turn to technologies that allow us to significantly reduce the cycle times in the production of composite parts while mastering the quality and the production costs, for structural parts as well as decorative parts” comments Dominique Manceau, Director of Innovation, Plastivaloire Group.

Plastivaloire has been using Roctool technology for the past 5 years in production, within the automotive industry for several major manufacturers making plastic injected, decorative interior car parts, such as various “high gloss” bezels which can be found in Peugeot 208.