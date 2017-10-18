Gurit Wins Car Body Panel Contract

The developer and manufacturer of advanced composite materials, components and technologies, announces that it has won a contract for the production and supply of carbon fibre-based exterior car body panels from an Italian premium automotive OEM.
Total value of the new five-year contract is at around CHF 8.5 million, series production for the project is scheduled to start in 2019.
