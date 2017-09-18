Japan’s Asahi Kasei, China’s Bluestar Join Forces for mPPE Business in China

Japan’s Asahi Kasei has concluded a joint venture agreement with China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China National Chemical Corp. (ChemChina), for the production and sale of modified polyphenylene ether (mPPE) in China, including its intermediate materials 2,6-xylenol and polyphenylene ether (PPE). As antitrust clearance has been received, respective joint ventures for manufacturing and sale were established in Nantong, Jiangsu, China.

The two joint ventures will leverage Bluestar’s technology for 2,6-xylenol and PPE together with Asahi Kasei’s mPPE compounding technology and applications development capability to facilitate further expansion in the growing Chinese market.

Asahi Kasei and Bluestar will now begin studying the construction of manufacturing facilities for 2,6-xylenol, PPE, and mPPE, and proceed with detailed evaluation of the economics of the joint business targeting a final investment decision by March 2018.