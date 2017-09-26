Teijin Supplying Aramid, Carbon Fiber to Solar Challenge Teams

Teijin Aramid B.V. (Arnhem, The Netherlands), the core company of the Teijin Group’s (Tokyo, Japan) aramid business, announced on Sept. 25 that its para-aramid fiber Twaron will be deployed in the solar- powered vehicles being developed by the KU Leuven and University of Michigan teams taking part in the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge, the world’s biggest solar car race, taking place in Australia Oct. 8-15.

The KU Leuven team is using Twaron-based parts above the tracking box and in the driver safety canopy to allow the vehicle to send and receive electromagnetic signals, enabling more precise communication and the monitoring of signal transceivers. The University of Michigan team is using Twaron to reinforce the undercarriage of its vehicle, taking advantage the material’s abrasion resistance and high strength-to-weight ratio.