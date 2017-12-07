SST Partners With SmalTec International to Expand Micro-EDM Capabilities

Single Source Technologies (SST; Auburn Hills, MI), a global distributor of machine tool technology from Makino and other companies along with related consumables, announced its collaboration with SmalTec International to bring the EM203 and GM703 micro-precision electrical discharge machines (EDMs) to SST’s West, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions.

Based in the Chicago area, SmalTec is a machine manufacturer known for high- and ultra-high precision equipment that provides comprehensive, turnkey solutions. SmalTec offers micro-machining equipment for a variety of industries including mold manufacturing. The company is dedicated to improving and advancing the small technology industry.

“This complementary partnership signifies our commitment to offer a range of solutions specifically for extreme precision in micro-sized components,” said Mark Logan, Director of Business Development at SST.