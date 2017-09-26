NAFTA Benefits Canadian and U.S. Auto Sector, not Just Mexico’s: Report

Thanks to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the North American auto sector has become one of the most competitive in the world, allowing it to boost productivity and gain global market share, a new report said.

According to Scotiabank’s most recent Global Auto Report, the North American auto sector has developed one of the world’s most highly integrated supply chains, with three-quarters of U.S.-made auto parts exports sent to its NAFTA partners.

“Although the general consensus is that the Mexican auto industry has been the clear winner since the inception of NAFTA in 1994, the agreement has also played a critical role in the outperformance of the U.S. and Canada auto sectors over the last two decades,” Scotiabank said.