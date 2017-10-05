NAFTA, Round Four

As we head into round four of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiation, there’s still no clear direction as to where these talks are going. Manufacturers and logistics/transportation companies are keeping a close eye, wary of any impact the renegotiation might have on their businesses.

In NAFTA Watch , an update from law firm Benesch, the authors note that the first round of talks merely resulted in “detailed conceptual presentations” and intial work on specific textual modifications.

Round two of the talks began on Sept. 1 and continued through Sept. 5 in Mexico. Round three was held in Ottawa, ON, Canada, on Sept. 23 to 27 and round four will take place in Washington later this month.

U.S. negotiators “have proposed controversial audit rules related to the rules of origin requirements aimed at protecting the automobile industry.” The automotive industry is big and growing south of the border.