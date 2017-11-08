North America Automotive Vendor Tooling Spending Will Hit $11 Billion in 2018: Report

Driven by the high level of North American vehicle launches predicted between 2018 and 2020, spending on automotive vendor tooling will reach a record high of US$11 billion next year, a new report from manufacturing industry analyst Harbour Results Inc. (HRI) said.
But the news isn’t all good: Southfield, Mich.-based HRI also projects a drop of 40 per cent in tooling spending from the high of US$11 billion in 2018 to approximately $6.7 billion in 2020.
HRI estimates that 177 new vehicles will be introduced between 2018 and 2020, with 66 per cent of these launches being sport utility vehicles and truck platforms, which require more tooling to manufacturer than a car platform.
