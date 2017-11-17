Kautex Maschinenbau Inaugurates Massive Machine Assembly Building

Extrusion blowmolding technology company Kautex Maschinenbau has completed construction of its 5,000-square-meter (53,800-square-foot) assembly building at its headquarters in Bonn, Germany. The plant, which was built in just nine months, will be used mainly for the assembly of the company’s KBB-series all-electric packaging machines as well as KSB machines for blowmolding applications in the automotive industry. The official inauguration ceremony took place on November 9 in the company of guests from the political as well as business realms.
