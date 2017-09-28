Positive Outlook Among Automotive Suppliers Hits Six-Year Low

The Q3 2017 OESA Supplier Barometer Index (SBI) dropped 11 points to 40 from the Q2 level of 51 because of a “significant decrease in optimism coupled with a high level of pessimism,” said the Original Equipment Suppliers Association (OESA; Southfield, MI). “This is the lowest SBI level seen since September 2011. Pessimism is shared across all sizes of companies, but shows more prominently in larger companies. Increasing inventories and slowing production are the key drivers in this SBI trough.”

The pessimism among suppliers is being driven primarily by a slump in vehicle sales and trade policy changes, according to the survey. Comments from survey respondents that revealed this pessimism include: “Customers are adjusting inventories by laying off plants. OEMs are more aggressive on productivity and cost downs.”

Various news sources report that Ford announced production cuts that will affect five plants in North America, including three in the United States. The Flat Rock assembly plant in Michigan will close for two weeks; Ford Transit production in Kansas City will also close for two weeks; and the Michigan assembly plant in Wayne will shut down for one week, said a report from FoxBusiness.