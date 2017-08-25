Promise of Mass Adoption of Electric Vehicles Sparks Investment in U.S.-Based Manufacturing

LG Electronics, which is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, announced this week that it will invest about $25 million to build a manufacturing plant to produce parts for electric vehicles (EVs) in the Detroit suburb of Hazel Park, MI. In a press statement, LG said its new U.S. plant will manufacture battery packs, and will eventually expand into other key components. LG began supplying parts to General Motors for the Bolt EV about a year ago. This is LG’s first parts manufacturing plant in the United States, but it has existing plants in five countries.

While the hope and the hype over electric vehicles remains high, there is some skepticism about EVs, including whether they will become a car for the masses given their cost and how long that might take.

In article in the July 13 edition of the Wall Street Journal , Greg Ip noted, while skepticism in EV’s success appears to be fading somewhat, “progress comes with two big caveats: First, it has relied on extensive public subsidies and, second, it has done little to reduce planet-warming carbon emissions. If electric cars are ever to displace gasoline engines without government’s thumb on the scale, they must not only keep innovating but outrun innovation in fossil fuels.”