Purchase of Axon Automotive

UK based Axon Automotive Ltd, has recently been 100% acquired by Bawtry Investments Ltd from Far-UK Ltd.
According to Bawtry Investments the acquisition has technically and commercially strengthened its composite materials group. Axon makes Axontex carbon fiber structural beam technology which has a lightweight design with the ability to crush progressively, absorbing large amounts of kinetic energy.
