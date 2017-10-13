Rapid Granulator Makes Major Investment to Improve Productivity and Quality Control

Rapid Granulator (Bredaryd, Sweden) is making a major investment in machining equipment at its headquarters in Bredaryd, Sweden. Installation of three high-precision, highly automated machining centers, with a total investment of €4.5 million, will provide the company with extra capacity to produce core components to very tight tolerances while improving overall process flow.

A new “Done-in-One” turning and milling machine was installed in April, followed by a horizontal machining center in June; a third machine is scheduled to go into operation before the end of the year. The machining centers are fully integrated with an FMS (flexible manufacturing system) center, involving automatic rail-guided vehicles that have the capability of running without any operator intervention.

Components produced on the new equipment will be used in granulators that Rapid produces in Bredaryd and also at its U.S. facility in Pittsburgh, PA.