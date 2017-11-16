Robotic Automation Maker Omron Opens new Montreal Office

Robotic automation supplier Omron Automation Americas has opened its expanded and relocated Montreal office.

Located in a Dorval, Quebec business complex, the new office includes a test lab that lets customers engage in hands-on, proof-of-concept testing of automation solutions, the company said. It will be fully outfitted with robots, motion control, machine safety, HMI, vision, sensors and control components that can be tested together, simulating integrated interactions.

“Our new offices enhance customer interaction with our latest technologies as they seek solutions to their manufacturing challenges,” said Omron Canada general manager Peter Brouwer. “Now that we operate as a Pan-American business, we are able to provide uniform service and support for our French-speaking customers’ needs.”