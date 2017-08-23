Automotive Trends Spark Conversations at Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Summit

The Sixth Annual Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Summit (GALM) is taking place this week on Aug. 22 to 24 in Detroit, featuring speakers representing the world’s automotive OEMs. Two of them are Steven Sherman, Fuel Economy Development Engineer for Hyundai-Kia America Technical Center, and James Truskin, Technical Fellow for Body-in-White for Fiat Chrysler US LLC (FCA).

Truskin has worked in the automotive industry since before he graduated from college with a specialization in lightweight materials, body structure development and optimization. In a pre-show interview with GALM, Truskin said that the most interesting project he’s worked on is the all new Chrysler Pacifica minivan that FCA launched in 2016. He cites several reasons.

“First, a minivan has so many customer-driven attributes like sliding doors, storage and payload requirements that place a big challenge on the structural engineering team to optimize the load paths, sections and joint stiffness,” said Truskin. “On the Pacifica, we developed a new Body in White (BIW) development process that helped us identify and assess the optimum load path for the given packaging and vehicle requirements, then analyze and refine the section sizes and material strategy, and look at different joint constructions to give us the most efficient design solution to meet the body structure objectives.