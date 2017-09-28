Trinseo Increases Prices for Latex Technologies in North America

BERWYN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, today announced that effective October 16, 2017, the company is increasing the prices of all Styrene Butadiene and Styrene Acrylate products sold into the carpet, paper, adhesives, construction, and functional non-woven latex markets in North America.

The increase will be $0.07/dry lb. for all indexed and non-indexed customers, as contracts allow.