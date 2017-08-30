AXEL Plastics Expands, Opens new Headquarters

AXEL Plastics Research Labs Inc. (Monroe, CT, US), a leading manufacturer of proprietary external and internal mold releases and process aid additives, announced the grand opening of its new headquarters in Monroe, Connecticut. The 4,000 m2 facility will expand manufacturing, R&D, and laboratory capacities, allowing for continued growth and development.

The new location accommodates world-class R&D facilities, including an applied research library and an analytical laboratory featuring advanced chemical analysis equipment. In close collaboration with the company’s global technical sales team, innovative technologies and services are developed and deployed to AXEL’s worldwide customer base in the composites, thermoplastics, polyurethane, pultrusion, rubber, and rotational molding industry segments.