BASF Reports Q2 Earnings Growth

Materials specialist BASF has reported Q2 sales of €16.3 billion, up 12% from the same period of 2016. Income from operations (EBIT) before special items in the second quarter rose by 32% year-on-year to €2.3 billion while at €1.5 billion, net income exceeded the previous second-quarter level by €404 million.

‘The positive demand trend continued in the second quarter of 2017,’ said Dr Kurt Bock, chairman of the board of executive directors of BASF.