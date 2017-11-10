Benteler and SGL Group Agree to the Sale of the Benteler Shares in the Joint Venture Benteler-SGL to SGL Group

SGL Technologies Composites Holding GmbH, a fully owned subsidiary of SGL Carbon SE, acquires the 50-percent share of Benteler Carbon Composites Beteiligungs-GmbH in the joint venture Benteler-SGL GmbH & Co. KG, Paderborn. Thus, SGL Carbon SE becomes the sole owner of the company. A corresponding agreement on the sale, which should be completed by the end of 2017, has been signed by the two shareholders today. The transaction is subject to the usual approval of the relevant authorities.

The agreement is the result of an in-depth analysis of the business portfolios of both companies. For both Benteler and SGL Group, focus on their core competencies is key part of their respective strategy. Hence, this transaction perfectly matches both companies’ strategies.